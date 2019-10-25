Whanganui district councillor Helen Craig said it was thrilling to be at the Dunedin ceremony when Whanganui was named New Zealand's most beautiful city.

She and Mayor Hamish McDouall attended the awards and Craig said it was a wonderful night.

"We were so excited when the announcement was made because it is an endorsement for Whanganui community projects that meet the criteria for the awards.

"It is not skin deep, it acknowledges sustainability initiatives."

