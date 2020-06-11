The chair of the Mōkai Pātea Waitangi Claims Trust (Claims Trust) believes Ngāti Hinemanu me Ngāti Paki Heritage Trust (Heritage Trust) members can be accommodated within a proposed Treaty claim mandate despite the latter starting a petition to have itself removed.

The Heritage Trust, which represents Ngāti Hinemanu me Ngāti Paki, recently started a petition to remove its claims from those being handled by Claims Trust, the Chronicle reported on Tuesday.

The Claims Trust began work toward a mandate for Taihape Inquiry Area claims in late 2017.

But the Heritage Trust wants the Claims Trust deed of mandate changed so that the claims can be negotiated and settled separately, or that Ngāti Hinemanu can be considered a fifth iwi in the collective, or that its rūnanga (council) can be added.

It says these solutions would be mana (status) enhancing and workable.

The Ngāti Hinemanu me Ngāti Paki Heritage Trust is seeking to withdraw support from the Mōkai Pātea Waitangi Claims Trust. Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Hinemanu, Ngāti Paki and their associate hapū have held mana (authority) in the Taihape/Rangipō area for well over 200 years, spokeswoman Āwhina Twomey said.

In response Claims Trust chairman Utiku Potaka said those three options were divisive and were not sustainable.

"Ngāti Hinemanu and Ngāti Paki are integral members of our hapū structure and are fully represented by way of elected hapū seats. The rūnanga they have established can also be accommodated within our proposed mandate structure."

The latest attempt to bridge the gap between the trusts was an online meeting on April 24, with the Office for Crown Māori Relations - Te Arawhiti present as an observer.

Te Arawhiti said in a statement it was an additional step taken at the Claims Trust's initiative and the hui was not a required step before the draft deed of mandate was published.

Waina Hoete, 99, is one of the oldest among Ngāti Hinemanu me Ngāti Paki. Photo / Supplied

Twomey said Heritage Trust chairman Jordan Winiata-Haines asked for the meeting to be postponed because some were unable to be there or use the technology and because such meetings are better done face to face.

Potaka said there were representatives from the Heritage Trust present.

Te Arawhiti representatives do not recall a request by the Heritage Trust to adjourn the meeting, their statement said.

Now Te Arawhiti is seeking submissions on the draft deed of mandate. They are due by June 15.

Te Arawhiti said Heritage Trust members can make a submission, write to or meet with the Claims Trust or join its claimant community.

"With a combined tribal membership from the four iwi of 6600 and the imminent conclusion of Waitangi Tribunal hearings the time is right to seek mandate and eventual settlement with the Crown," Potaka said.