New Zealand rangers have to battle mammalian predators but their African counterparts battle poachers with guns, Jaycee Tipene-Thomas heard at an international ranger congress.

The Whanganui community ranger was one of four the Conservation Department (DoC) funded to go to the 9th World Ranger Congress in Nepal last month.

Her cultural, technical and scientific background would put her in good stead to learn and share at the congress, DoC director general Lou Sanson said.

The congress hosted 600 rangers from 75 countries, at Chitwan National Park.

It was an amazing experience, Tipene-Thomas said.

"It was really awesome to be there in a room full of other like-minded rangers. Regardless of the language barrier, the feelings were the same. We were all there because we care about the land."

Female rangers, indigenous rangers and ranger welfare were themes of the congress. Tipene-Thomas talked to rangers who worked for US$100 a month, far from their families, ill equipped and in danger.

In Africa some rangers almost have to be soldiers to defeat poachers. A Ugandan ranger was still alive because he sheltered behind an anthill as poachers fired on him. Another African found out during the congress that a colleague had been shot by poachers.

Tipene-Thomas is now hoping decommissioned gear from New Zealand can be sent to countries in need.

She said New Zealand rangers have their own battles, but their capacity and resources are pretty good. Also, DoC is more sensitive to indigenous issues than organisations in other countries, and must give effect to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

"A lot of those things they were discussing are actually done here in New Zealand."

She said she was lucky to have both the Māori inclination to act as kaitiaki (guardian) of the land, and the scientific and technical knowledge to go with it.

"I've got a foot in each world. It can be hard work but I really enjoy it," she said.

"It's the future. Māori managers of the environment are on the up."

While in Chitwan National Park, Nepal, Jaycee gained the trust of an elephant. Photo / supplied

Taking time out during the congress Tipene-Thomas gradually got closer to a 75-year-old female elephant that was used and looked after by local people.

On the third night she was able to get close to the elephant and pat her.

Spending two hours in the presence of the massive beast reminded Tipene-Thomas why she works as a ranger.

"[Elephants] are so beautiful and vulnerable, and the human influence on the environment is huge," she said.

Tipene-Thomas "lives and breathes conservation" and said she is bringing up three "eco-kids". She's been working in Whanganui for a year, and will be back in Whangārei DoC office next year.