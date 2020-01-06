

The official festive holiday period was fatality-free in Northland but the end of year road toll has senior police calling for continued vigilance.

In 2019 there were 29 deaths on Northland roads which were included in 126 fatal and serious crashes in the region. That compared with 35 fatalities in 2018, 41 in 2017 and 27 in 2016. The lowest recorded road toll in Northland was seven in 2011.

Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said while the number of fatalities was trending down over the last three years, 29 was too many deaths that affected families and the wider community.

"Police are pleased with all those drivers who were responsible and drove sensibly over the summer holiday period but it doesn't mean we can relax. Having a crash isn't just the result of bad luck, it comes down to the decisions you make before you get in the car."

Advertisement

The toll for 2020 already stands at one, with Whangārei man Seth O'Meara, 49, killed when two cars collided on State Highway 1 near Waipū. Another person suffered serious injuries in the crash, just south of the intersection with Glenmohr Rd, around 5pm, on January 3.

During the coming year Northland police will be focussing on the four major contributors to fatal and serious crashes - restraints, impairment, speed and distractions.

"We will make sure we have staff working in the right place at the right time. Our goal is to have fewer fatalities in 2020," Dickson said.

During the official holiday road toll from Christmas Eve to 6am on January 3 there were no fatal crashes in Northland but there were a number of close calls including a crash involving a high-performance Italian sports car.

The driver of a 2004 Maserati Quattroporte slammed into a bridge on SH1 north of Whangārei on New Year's Day and was lucky not to be seriously injured.

The driver was breath tested and will appear on January 22 in the Whangārei District Court on driving with an excess breath alcohol level, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

There were nine drivers found to be over the legal alcohol limit to drive when they were stopped at checkpoints on New Year's Day at Springs Flat and Ngunguru Rd.

Yesterday a man was able to walk away from his vehicle — with some help of some bystanders — after it rolled on its side on Apotu Rd, near Kauri, yesterday at 1.40pm.

Advertisement

Sergeant Craig Burrows said the man appeared to have failed to take a left hand bend and struck a stump, flipping the vehicle. He was taken to Whangārei Hospital with minor cuts and a knock to the head.

About the same time it was reported to police the arm of a crane had clipped telephone lines near Longview Winery south of Whangārei, causing them, to fall across SH1.

However, traffic was diverted around the lines while they were repaired.

Nationally six people died on the country's roads during the official holiday period.

There are an average of 13 road deaths each holiday period - making this year's figure a significant drop.

The government is proposing a new road safety strategy called Road to Zero, aiming to cut road deaths by 40 per cent in the next decade.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter said the strategy would follow Sweden's Vision Zero strategy which seeks to eliminate road deaths.

Genter said the aim of a 40 per cent reduction in road deaths was long term, and wouldn't involve short term goals for reducing road death.