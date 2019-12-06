Whangarei dargaville kaiwaka waipu mangawhai hikurangi tutukaka ruakaka kawakawa kerikeri paihia kaikohe kaitaia mangonui

A meeting to discuss feasible options for a discredited electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Tutukaka has been regarded as a positive step forward after several solutions were put forward.

Northpower gifted and installed the charging station five years ago with the consent of the then leaseholder, but it has now caused upset in the small coastal community because the landowner wants it removed.

At a meeting yesterday, lead engineers from Northpower, together with EV charger company ChargeNet, residents, local business owners and Whangārei District Council staff identified four new locations for an EV charger in the township.

"We are delighted with the outcome," spokesperson Steve Macmillan said.

"It is a great example of working closely with the people in our community to ensure we can devise a better and more sustainable EV charging solution for Tutukaka and surrounding areas. And it was really helpful having the input and guidance of the Whangārei District Council, Northland Regional Council and ChargeNet."

Northpower initially planned to remove the EV charger this week but then organised a community meeting instead. Photo / John Stone

Russell Watson, Northpower's principal engineer, presented two possible locations on the Tutukaka Marina land – one directly next to the toilet block and another behind the Whangārei Deep Sea Anglers Club – both of which would potentially be the cheapest installations.

Tutukaka Marina trustees weren't present at the meeting and didn't want to comment on whether they would consider an EV charging station on their land.

Watson also pointed at a third location, next to the General Store, which was considered plausible by the attendees.

There was a consensus that new parking would have to be generated as Tutukaka was short of parking lots during the busy summer season.

Jeroen Jongejans, former leaseholder of the land where the EV charging station is partially installed at the moment, reminded everyone that moving the station by a few metres should also be considered.

However, Northpower pointed out that moving the charger still meant there was a cable running through the landowner's property which made that option impracticable.

Jongejans offered a fourth location, along Marina Rd between the Quality Hotel Oceans and a nearby carpark.

Landowners WDC signalled a willingness to work with that option even though installation costs would potentially increase because of infrastructure elements.

Jongejans said he was impressed with Northpower showing initiative in organising the meeting and described the company as solution-oriented.

"We're in this boat together, and the meeting showed that we can work as a community to find solutions. We hope that the current EV charging site will remain open until we have found a new location."

He stressed it was important not lose any charging stations considering the growing fleet of EVs in New Zealand.

The new charging station, worth about $20,000 plus installation and running service costs, would be an upgraded model and ChargeNet would take over the service.

The community and parties involved will further investigate the feasibility and specify costs for the different options to make a decision.

"Everyone in the room was really collaborative and supportive of the need for a better EV charging facility and location, which is what we had hoped for in calling for a community meeting," Macmillan said.

"It is great that the community want to take the lead on this and we look forward to looking more closely at logistics around the potential EV charging locations in Tutukaka that we have identified and contributing to bringing one of those to life."