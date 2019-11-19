A regional bus ticketing system is being rolled out across the Horizons region, with Whanganui the first place to get it.

Passengers are encouraged to make the switch to the new tag-on, tag-off Bee Cards from December 9, Horizons Regional Council transport manager Phil Hindrup said. They will also still be able to pay with cash for bus rides on the Horizons public transport network.

Until December 9 passengers should use up whatever credit is left on their GoCards (the current bus card system), because the only way to get it transferred to the new card will be to visit the Horizons office in Guyton St.

Bus travellers are advised to get their Bee Card before the change. They are available from Horizons bus drivers, the Whanganui i-Site, the Horizons office or online at beecard.co.nz. The cards will be free for the first while, with a minimum cost of $5 to top them up.

Card users will tag on and off buses. That information will be stored, and help Horizons understand how buses are used, chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said.

People who register the cards online will be able to check their balances and top them up automatically. People with concessions for free or cheaper travel can load them on the cards.

Cards will be rolled out to the rest of the Horizons region early next year.

They will also be usable for bus travel in eight other regions.