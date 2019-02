Traffic is heavy on State Highway 1 near Sanson, following a two-car crash this afternoon.

Police were called at 3.30pm after the cars collided at the intersection of the highway and Frecklington Rd.

One car was in the ditch and one went into a paddock.

One person has reportedly sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

Car crash near Sanson, one person hospitalised. Photo: Tonkin+Taylor

