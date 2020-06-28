It’s really the best of both worlds at Three Creeks.

The development's beautiful surrounds and private, safe setting will have you feeling like you're miles from town, but a commute to the CBD will take only ten minutes or Tauranga Crossing, the Bay's ultimate shopping experience is just a hop and a skip away!

In a market of sprawling, high-density subdivisions it is rare to find a peaceful location that is still so close to major amenities such as these. Being New Zealand's fifth most populous city, land supply in Tauranga is diminishing swiftly.

Three Creeks views and bush surrounds. Photo / Supplied

Three Creeks Estate is certainly becoming popular investment for those seeking long-term security and value.

All sections are large 400sqm to 700sqm north-facing and blessed with rich fertile soil, ideal for vegetable gardens and fruit trees: thanks to the previous occupants who cultivated a 21-hectare organic orchard.

Many sections enjoy bush reserve boundaries, providing privacy and a delightful array of birdlife. Situated in a naturally contoured valley it also has the beauty of the Kaitemako stream, which is still home to native freshwater eels and whitebait.

Gone will be the days of having to limit screen time for your kids – you will be calling out the window to get them in for dinner as they run around outside and explore with the rest of the neighbourhood kids.

Family walks in nature will provide plenty of opportunities for a picnic. Photo / Supplied

Discovering native trees and making boats to float down the stream will be the new norm. Their childhood will be made up of all the good things in life, and thus become special memories for your family to treasure forever.

Sales Manager Mike de Seymour is urging potential buyers to register their interest and come out for a visit, as available sites simply won't last. "Buyers absolutely need to jump in now and secure their forever family home before it's too late!" he says.

"The development has proven itself now and is progressing fast." "We're extremely happy to welcome Generation Homes new show home to Three Creeks. It's worth a drive to come and take a look at this beautiful home!"

Views at Three Creeks development. Photo / Supplied

Demand in Three Creeks has already exceeded expectation, with many locals snapping up the desirable sections with views and bush surrounds. The dream for many is already becoming a reality. Come and see for yourself & choose a site for your new home.

