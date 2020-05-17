Demand in Three Creeks has exceeded expectation and selling fast. Enquire today!

Demand for quality, centrally located sites is huge. Three Creeks Estate has drawn interest from couples and families both young and old, being desirable for first and second home buyers as an ideal destination for bringing up kiwi kids. The clear investment opportunity at Three Creeks creates long-term security for buyers.

Photo/Supplied

With views out to Mount Maunganui and Matakana Island, a surrounding nature reserve and Kaitemako stream, and close proximity to town with just a ten minute commute, you may think it sounds too good to be true. Wait until you see the large, north-facing sections to boot!

Three Creeks Estate has drawn interest from couples and families both young and old, being desirable for first and second home buyers as an ideal destination for bringing up kiwi kids, with bush surrounds to explore and picnicking areas to enjoy.

Its peaceful, safe setting and the feeling of being miles from anywhere is also hard to come by in a market of sprawling, high-density subdivisions. The clear investment opportunity at Three Creeks creates long-term security for buyers too.

Advertisement

The Bay's newest ultimate shopping experience, Tauranga Crossing is just a hop and a skip away. With its local residential subdivision The Lakes largely sold now, buyers have discovered Three Creeks Estate and all it has to offer, as have Ohauiti locals that absolutely love the area, but are after a new home and fresh outlook.

Photo/Supplied

At Three Creeks, gone will be the days of having to limit screen time for your kids – you will be calling out the window to get them in for dinner as they run around outside and explore with the rest of the neighbourhood kids.

Discovering native trees and making boats to float down the stream will be the new norm.

Their childhood will be made up of all the good things in life, and thus become special memories for your family to treasure forever. It's no wonder there has been overwhelming inquiry for sites at Tauranga's newest development, Three Creeks Estate.

Three Creeks Estate taking shape. Photo / Supplied

The dream for many is already becoming a reality, "Buyers absolutely need to jump in now and secure their forever family home before it's too late!". "The development has proven itself now and is progressing fast."

Come and check it out yourself! View by appointment with Mike de Seymour today

Email: mike@threecreeksestate.co.nz

Phone: 021 796 181

www.threecreeksestate.co.nz