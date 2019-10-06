"Population grows 30,000 across Bay" (Samantha Motion/BOP Times); "Tauranga house price up 1.6 per cent: Real estate agents expect busier spring" (Zoe Hunter/BOP Times); "Census 2018: Population explosions in Tauranga and Western Bay, but housing lagging" (Samantha Motion/BOP Times)

These are just some of the headlines published in the Bay of Plenty Times recently highlighting the housing crisis that our region is experiencing. With population on the rise alongside housing costs, the demand for quality, centrally located sites is huge.

It's no wonder then, that there has been overwhelming inquiry for sites at Tauranga's newest development, Three Creeks Estate. With views out to Mount Maunganui and Matakana Island, a surrounding nature reserve and Kaitemako stream, and close proximity to town with just a ten minute commute, you may think it sounds too good to be true. Wait until you see the large, north-facing sections to boot!

Construction now underway at Three Creeks Estate. Photo / Andrew Warner

Three Creeks Estate has drawn interest from couples and families both young and old, being desirable for first and second home buyers as an ideal destination for bringing up kiwi kids, with bush surrounds to explore and picnicking areas to enjoy. Its peaceful, safe setting and the feeling of being miles from anywhere is also hard to come by in a market of sprawling, high-density subdivisions. The clear investment opportunity at Three Creeks creates long-term security for buyers too.

The Bay's ultimate shopping experience and recently opened Tauranga Crossing is just a hop and a skip away. With its local residential subdivision The Lakes largely sold now, buyers have discovered Three Creeks Estate and all it has to offer. As have Ohauiti locals that absolutely love the area, but are after a new home and fresh outlook.

Rear view of Oceanside Homes render for Lot 60 at Three Creeks Estate. Photo / Oceanside Homes

At Three Creeks, gone will be the days of having to limit screen time for your kids – you will be calling out the window to get them in for dinner as they run around outside and explore with the rest of the neighbourhood kids. Discovering native trees and making boats to float down the stream will be the new norm. Their childhood will be made up of all the good things in life, and thus become special memories for your family to treasure forever.

Kaitemako Stream running along the periphery of the development. There will be access, picnic areas and walking trails for residents to enjoy. Photo / Supplied

The dream for many is already becoming a reality, with construction now underway at Three Creeks Estate. Sales Manager Mike de Seymour is urging potential buyers to register their interest and come out for a visit, as available sites simply won't last. "Buyers absolutely need to jump in now and secure their forever family home before it's too late!" he says. "The development has proven itself now and is progressing fast."

So with a new release coming soon, there's no better time than now to see what all the fuss is about! Contact Sales Manager Mike de Seymour today to view. You won't be disappointed.

Email: mike@threecreeksestate.co.nz

Phone: 021 796 181

www.threecreeksestate.co.nz