The jewels in the crown of Tauranga's newest development Three Creeks Estate have finally been released. The long anticipated sections at the top of the site have beautiful panoramic views right out to Mount Maunganui and Matakana Island. It doesn't get much better than that!

People have been asking after these sections for months, and they are now available for viewing with Sales Manager Mike de Seymour. "Potential buyers will need to be in very quick," he says, as there are only five of these highly desirable sections available for purchase.

Three Creeks Estate top sites selling now. Photo / Supplied

Three Creeks Estate is situated in a naturally contoured valley that provides shelter from prevailing winds and views out to Mount Maunganui, buyers are undeniably spoilt for choice. All sites are north-facing and blessed with views, with many bordering on to bush reserves and streams providing privacy and a delightful array of birdlife.

It's really the best of both worlds at Three Creeks. The development's beautiful surrounds and private, safe setting will have you feeling like you're miles from town, but a commute to the CBD will take only ten minutes. Spoilt for choice, the recently opened Tauranga Crossing, the Bay's ultimate shopping experience is just a hop and a skip away!

Beautiful countryside surrounds at Three Creeks Estate. Photo / Supplied

In a market of sprawling, high-density subdivisions it is rare to find a peaceful location that is still so close to major amenities such as these. Being New Zealand's fifth most populous city, land supply in Tauranga is diminishing swiftly. So quickly in fact, that some believe we are soon to face a development crisis. Three Creeks Estate is certainly becoming popular investment for those seeking long-term security and value.

Kaitemako Stream running along the periphery of the development. There will be access, picnic areas and walking trails for residents to enjoy. Photo / Supplied

Demand in Three Creeks has already exceeded expectation, with many locals snapping up the desirable sections with views and bush surrounds. Those who secure these newly released sites have the option of purchasing now and paying in September, so there is no excuse!

