Need something to do these holidays? Make the most of your spare time and take a short drive to Tauranga's newest development Three Creeks Estate – it's only a few minutes from the CBD located at Adler Drive, Ohauiti.

Situated in a naturally contoured valley that provides shelter from prevailing winds and views out to Mount Maunganui, buyers are undeniably spoilt for choice. All sites are north-facing and blessed with views, with many bordering on to bush reserves and streams providing privacy and a delightful array of birdlife.

View of Mount Maunganui from elevated sites at Three Creeks Estate. Photo / Supplied

The many elevated sites have amazing panoramic views north towards the ocean. Setting foot on them is an exciting experience. The sites are extremely generous, with each spaced apart and significantly tiered so that the same view feels entirely unique and unobstructed. Looking out to the Mount just never gets old, and the bush reserves either side are simply stunning in their own regard.

These pockets of nature are just begging to be explored, and the best part is that residing at Three Creeks means you absolutely can do so. Three Creeks Estate Sales Manager, Mike de Seymour, says residents will be able to enjoy 5km of private walking trails that run alongside the streams there.

Kaitemako Stream running along the periphery of the development. There will be access, picnic areas and walking trails for residents to enjoy. Photo / Supplied

"The trail starts at the Kaitemako stream and waterfall and offers a beautiful walking and running experience for residents and their furry friends. There are also a number of grassy enclaves nestled alongside the streams, providing plenty of areas to relax in the sun, read a book and enjoy the birdsong."

In a market of sprawling, high-density subdivisions it is rare to find quality land that provides such a peaceful setting amongst native flora and fauna.

To optimise long-term value growth and ensure the vison of this piece of paradise is realized, a range of building design covenants have been put in place. "These aren't restrictive and will give buyers confidence by ensuring long-term design integrity", says Mike. "They cover things like roof design and cladding materials."

Oceanside Homes - bespoke homes designed for Three Creeks Estate. This beautiful family home is an easy stroll away from picnicking stream-side. Photo / Supplied

Demand in Three Creeks has exceeded expectation, explains Mike. "Stage three is selling fast and with the construction of the show home about to commence, we anticipate it will sell out very soon."

