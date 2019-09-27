Playing a whole cast of Shakespearean characters may be a very tall order but Alexander Sparrow has the stature for the task.

During a half-hour conversation, he seamlessly introduces the characters of Benedick, Beatrice, and Don John, "the Bastard Prince" from Much Ado About Nothing.

Sparrow will be giving four solo performances of the play at Lucky Bar + Kitchen in Whanganui from tomorrow.

There are 16 characters in the play and Sparrow must not only remember all their lines but give each one a unique voice and mannerisms - even the minor characters.

"Don John has a henchman and

