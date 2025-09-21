Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / World

Jane Clifton: Mamma Mia! Swedish supergroup Abba misses out on ‘national treasure’ status

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Has Abba met its Waterloo? Photo / Getty Images

Has Abba met its Waterloo? Photo / Getty Images

While organisations such as QAnon are doing a cracking job of seeding cultural dislocation, Sweden has hit upon a much more efficient way of disrupting social cohesion. It decided to decree a cultural canon – a top 50 of its national treasures – and invited citizens to nominate individuals, entities

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save