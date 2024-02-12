Advertisement
Jane Clifton: European farmers take to the streets in net zero protests

By Jane Clifton
3 mins to read
On the streets: From Madrid to Paris, Berlin to Bucharest European farmers are protesting environmental targets, forcing EU governments to dilute or abandon green policies. Photo / Getty Images

Leaving aside the presence of the gendarmerie, the recent French farmer protests look the sort of party anyone would want to attend: all-day barbecue with decent wine, fresh produce and a bit of a sing-song.

