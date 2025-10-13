Listener
Half a century later, families still seek truth on 1975 killings of the Balibo five

Anna Thomson
The Balibo Five: Brian Peters, Greg Schackleton, Malcolm Rennie, Gary Cunningham and Tony Stewart. Photos / Supplied

Some 50 years after five television newsmen including Kiwi Gary Cunningham were murdered by Indonesian soldiers, they are being honoured.

It has been described as a dark moment in Australia’s history. The cold-blooded killing of five young television journalists on the island nation of East Timor in 1975. One of

