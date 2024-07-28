This Auckland bungalow perfectly captures the sunlight

An Auckland architect’s home is all about sun, family life and views of the zoo. Photo / Supplied

When Eva Nash of Rogan Nash Architects first visited the corner site on which her three-level house now nestles into a Westmere slope, she could see the monkeys in the zoo.

“Now that we’re living here, I’ve actually never seen the monkeys on the ropes,” she says.

Still, she’s thrilled with the house’s “two gabled forms joined together with a link”, which she and her BFF business partner Kate Rogan designed. Serendipitously, they were working on a home for Kate at the same time. This time they had a briefing meeting with the family as the client “because last time we forgot that important step and just jumped right in and designed them ourselves and we were like, ‘Oh, we should probably have told our husbands what was happening’.”

To invite the sun into the house and get that outside connection they used high-level windows extending to the roof in the open-plan area. Photo / Supplied

Top of Eva’s list was a house that captured the sunlight, to be uplifting and for everyone to have a space, something Kate calls being ‘together alone’. She also wanted the home to read with the other bungalows in the neighbourhood and have a kitchen that had an easy connection to the outside for large get-togethers and barbecues.

Architects Kate Rogan and Eva Nash (above) pooled their talents to design Eva’s new family home. Photo / Supplied

To invite the sun into the house and get that outside connection they used a lot of Vantage sliding doors, large picture windows and louvres, including high-level windows extending to the roof in the open-plan area. They used perforated metal screens over some of the joinery and outdoor spaces to provide shade from the bright sun and act as privacy screens. “The screens create that beautiful, dappled light, which is kind of like sitting under a tree, and is an idea I wanted to explore with this house. I have a fond childhood memory of sitting under a tree in dappled sunlight that has always stayed with me,” says Eva.

Special details include earthy tones used on both the exterior and interior, particularly clever use of oak and cedar, as well as perforated metal screens over some of the joinery for privacy and to provide shade from the sun. Photo / Supplied

Eva wanted the house to be calming, so she used earthy tones on the Abodo weatherboards on the exterior, which were painted mid-tone green, and the other with a natural timber stain. Using different varieties of oak and cedar for the interior, the pair also brought those earthy tones inside using the two types of wood, as well as green for the sofa in the snug, and in the bathrooms and laundry.

Vantage Metro Series sliding doors with Urbo hardware were used in the kitchen and dining area. Kate says the great thing about aluminium joinery is how thin and crisp it looks. Photo / Supplied

Specs aside, it’s family that makes the house, they say. “I know the architects want to say it’s all about the architecture but it really is the family and how happy those people are in their own home,” says Kate. Eva, her husband and two children are very happy indeed.

Photo / Supplied

