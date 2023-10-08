The iconic Mustang is now more sustainable than ever before

The sporty, all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E looks stylish inside and out. Photo / Supplied

Think of a Ford Mustang and words such as sporty, speedy and stylish spring to mind. You can add sustainability to its many descriptors now that Ford has released its fully electric Mustang Mach-E in New Zealand. And the electric Mach-E loses nothing of the pedigree or performance of its iconic predecessors. Powered by a responsive, energy-efficient, battery-electric drivetrain, the first-ever SUV member of the Mustang family delivers supercar-comparable performance and acceleration.

Leading stable

The first production Ford ever developed from the ground up to deliver pure-electric, zero-emission driving is part of the company’s move to widespread electrification, and it joins the E-Transit Cargo, Transit Custom PHEV and Focus, Puma and Escape SUV hybrids in the company’s international stable.

The sporty Mustang Mach-E has three offerings: the RWD, the AWD with extended range, and the top-of-the-line GT (0-100kms in 3.7secs!), a refined, premium-specification five-seater. Drive-away pricing starts from $79,990 and qualifies for the clean car rebate.

The car has won fans around the world, as well as more than 20 awards including those from independent authorities such as the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) and Green New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) for its safety and sustainability credentials.

Charge towards electrification

The Mach-E is one part of the customer-focused electrification strategy that will give Kiwis the choice of up to seven new Ford electrified vehicles by the end of 2024. This year the company has already moved to offer electrified powertrains – PHEVs, MHEVs and hybrids – across the majority of its passenger, SUV and Transit range. Ford New Zealand’s first full battery electric commercial vehicle, the Ford E-Transit, arrived earlier this year.

Roadmap to the future

Ford New Zealand’s push to invest in a more sustainable future goes beyond vehicles alone. Its EV roadmap is part of an investment of $43 billion in electrification by 2025. To ensure a smooth roll-out, Ford New Zealand has partnered with Singer Electric New Zealand to deliver EV-charging infrastructure to both homes and businesses. The companies have installed charging stations at Ford New Zealand’s main dealer network sites and are working towards putting them into all branches.

With stock available at all dealerships, now is a great time to get yourself into a Mustang Mach-E.

For more information and to test drive a Ford Mustang Mach-E, visit ford.co.nz