See the world anew when science, art and nature converge in Te Papa’s Breathe | Mauri Ora

Evolver Journey of Breath. Marshmallow Laser Feast Works of Nature, 2023, ACMI. Photo © Eugene Hyland

New Zealand Listener

Science, art and technology take centre stage in a new exhibition at Te Papa this summer.

An immersive digital art exhibition that takes visitors on a spellbinding journey into the heart of nature opens at Te Papa this December. Breathe | Mauri Ora An Immersive Journey Into Nature by Marshmallow

