See the world anew when science, art and nature converge in Te Papa’s Breathe | Mauri Ora

Evolver Journey of Breath. Marshmallow Laser Feast Works of Nature, 2023, ACMI. Photo © Eugene Hyland

Science, art and technology take centre stage in a new exhibition at Te Papa this summer.

An immersive digital art exhibition that takes visitors on a spellbinding journey into the heart of nature opens at Te Papa this December. Breathe | Mauri Ora An Immersive Journey Into Nature by Marshmallow Laser Feast features video works on an epic scale created by the London-based art collective.

Distortions in Spacetime. Marshmallow Laser Feast Works of Nature, 2023, ACMI. Photo © Eugene Hyland

“This is a completely new experience for New Zealand audiences, at the cutting edge of technology and immersive art practice,” says Te Papa tumu whakarae/chief executive Courtney Johnson. “It’s profound, it’s beautiful and it’s joyous – people are going to leave feeling uplifted and seeing the natural world with fresh eyes,” she says.

Breathe | Mauri Ora invites visitors to slow down, relax – and breathe – as they move through the five core areas of the exhibition.

The first, Sanctuary of the Unseen Forest, is a vast installation of an Amazonian kapok tree, which embraces audiences as they enter the gallery. Its aim is to draw attention to the immensity of our natural world and to put the human body into perspective.

Next, Evolver is a series of video installations that takes visitors on a breathtaking visual journey of a single breath through the body. A 25-minute virtual reality option, with a guided meditation voiced by Cate Blanchett, enhances the experience.

The Tides Within Us features six static images that reveal the rhythms of oxygen flowing through the ecosystem of the human body, and Distortions in Spacetime is an interactive journey through space to the edge of a black hole.

The final work, We Live In An Ocean Of Air, brings the audience back to earth and continues the journey of the single breath, revealing the invisible connection between plants and people.

Sanctuary of the Unseen Forest. Marshmallow Laser Feast Works of Nature, 2023, ACMI. Photo © Eugene Hyland

Te Papa is only the second venue to host the exhibition, which was curated by Australia’s national museum of screen culture, ACMI, the creator of previous successful exhibitions at the museum, including DreamWorks Animation and Wonderland.

Te Papa Kaihautū / Māori co-leader Arapata Hakiwai says Breathe | Mauri Ora is unique in Aotearoa. “This beautiful, awe-inspiring journey allows people to connect to a deep understanding of the natural world and our place within it,” Hakiwai says.

The wrap-around Breathe | Mauri Ora events season offers ticketed and free events that provide unique ways to explore the exhibition’s themes, from an opening party through to panel talks, wellbeing events, immersive dining and a whānau day.

To find out more information and to book your experience visit tepapa.nz/Breathe