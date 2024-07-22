The future is wool

As the tide turns on the use of synthetics, petrochemicals and plastics, versatile natural wool offers exciting opportunities. Photo / Supplied

The Campaign for Wool NZ (CFWNZ) is ensuring future generations of Kiwis more deeply understand the insulating, thermoregulating and moisture-wicking properties of natural, locally grown wool.

Its Wool in Schools programme is expanding to maximise opportunities for primary-aged children, while new initiatives include early childhood education (ECE) and secondary education modules.

Of special note is an exciting new tertiary study pilot programme called Wool Dynamics, which helps students bring innovative ideas to the wool industry, fuelling growth through architecture, product design and other vocation-specific programmes. Developed by CFWNZ and authored by Professor Frances Joseph from AUT’s School of Future Environments and MSc in Textile Technology Peter Heslop, Wool Dynamics launched last month across six major architecture and product design schools.

CFWNZ general manager Kara Biggs. Photo / Supplied

CFWNZ general manager Kara Biggs says the programme is a huge step forward for wool. “We’re answering the call of wool growers, who need consumers to better understand wool’s performance properties, as well as educators, who want pathways for learners passionate about the fibre, and students, who value sustainable systems when designing the buildings, structures, products and textiles of the future.”

Victoria University, AUT, Ara Institute, Otago Polytechnic and Massey University are first to trial the programme, via an online portal hosted by CFWNZ. Students and academics can log in to view research, presentations, lecture material and case studies. “It creates a clear road map for students keen to be part of the wool renaissance, make a positive impact on our planet or create using wool,” says Kara.

It’s all part of CFWNZ’s three-year education, promotion and advocacy strategy. The not-for-profit, which has King Charles as its global patron, has led discussions with educators at every level to discover the best ways of leveraging the wool opportunity.

The hugely successful Wool in Schools programme, which has in the past relied on the presence of one of its two travelling wool-laden shipping containers to tell the wool story in primary schools, now offers a second option for more remote schools. “These schools will be encouraged to hold a Wool Week, where pupils can discover the New Zealand wool industry and learn about the fibre. It’s a way we can ensure that all tamariki have the opportunity to interact with wool,” says Kara.

Young Kiwis are becoming key wool ambassadors and influencers. Photo / Supplied

Secondary students will be able to apply their wool knowledge to a range of design, art, technology and science projects, and under-fives will enjoy a new wool-focused module if a pilot programme for the ECE sector is adopted. “Young Kiwis are becoming key wool ambassadors and influencers as the tide continues to turn on the use of synthetics, plastics and petrochemicals,” Kara says. “We are excited to see how tomorrow’s innovators grasp the enormous opportunity that a super fibre like wool provides when creating the homes and consumer products of tomorrow.”