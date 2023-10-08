How one car brand is bringing luxury-level electrification to New Zealanders

Lexus vehicles are focused on the driving experience, every sight, sound and turn connects the driver to the road. Photo / Lexus of Auckland City

Lexus has long been renowned for its first-class innovation and leading technology. The company’s range of premium battery electric SUVs, with generous customer benefit packages, reinforces its reputation.

It also underscores Lexus’ commitment to sustainability and CO₂ reduction. In 2006 Lexus was the first luxury brand to offer electrified vehicles to New Zealanders and it has sold more than 6000 models (HEV, PHEV and BEV) since. Last year, 82 percent of Lexus vehicles sold in New Zealand were electrified, illustrating the company’s leadership in luxury-level electrification.

Lexus New Zealand is committed to achieving carbon neutrality throughout the life cycle of its entire model line-up by 2050, and since 2020, the luxury marque has reduced its vehicle CO₂ emissions by 30 percent.

Additionally, the eight New Zealand Lexus dealerships are Diamond certified through Toitū Enviromark and are regularly audited against this world-leading environmental management system.

Drive away in a Lexus UX 300e. Photo / Lexus of Auckland City

Premium e-motoring

Because Lexus vehicles are focused on the driving experience, every sight, sound and turn connects the driver to the road, creating an intensely visceral driving experience. The best way to experience this is, of course, a test drive and at your local Lexus dealership you’ll find the latest additions to their electrified range of vehicles. These include the fully electric RZ 450e Core ($141,600, plus on-road costs), RZ 450e Dynamic ($151,600 plus on-road costs), UX 300e Premium ($79,900 drive away, qualifies for a $7,015 clean car rebate) and UX 300e Limited ($89,900 drive away).

Owning a Lexus electric vehicle doesn’t just mean buying quality, luxury and style; you’ll also receive assistance with the installation of your home-charging needs, and a four-year unlimited kilometre warranty. Photo / Supplied

Feature comforts

The RZ 450e model is driver-focused and easy on the eye. Its sharp look incorporates the Lexus spindle body design, featuring a low-stance and sleek aerodynamics. DIRECT4 technology precisely controls torque from the front and rear electric motors, changing the driving feel and giving the car the best driving posture, and the new e-TNGA platform integrates the battery into the chassis, which lowers the car’s centre of gravity, resulting in better balance, handling and response.

Inside, the Japanese concept of tazuna brings together driver, controls, meters and the touchscreen display to ensure small movements only are needed to control the vehicle. Of course, standard on all new Lexus vehicles is the Lexus Safety System+ package, an integrated suite of advanced safety technologies designed to support driver awareness, decision-making and vehicle operation over a wide range of speeds and conditions.

Wireless Apple CarPlay® teamed with a large 14-inch touchscreen multi-media display ensures seamless connectivity and vision. Photo / Supplied

More luxe, more range

Refreshed and reinvigorated, the new fully electric UX 300e is an even more electrifying driving experience than ever, with an impressive 34 percent increase in battery capacity. Available in two grades, Premium and Limited, this model is an SUV designed with urban driving in mind. Compact and responsive, it effortlessly manoeuvres around tight city streets. Wireless Apple CarPlay® teamed with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen multi-media display ensures seamless connectivity and vision. With its dramatic Lexus spindle grille, sporty silhouette and alloy wheels, it’s also quite a looker.

You can’t go past the takumi craftsmanship. Takumi is a Japanese word for artisan, but it’s also the term Lexus uses to explain the level of craftsmanship, engineering and skill lavished on every vehicle. The Lexus takumi masters, who construct the cars, are dedicated to precision, innovation and beauty – and it shows. These are at the core of every Lexus vehicle, resulting in consistent excellence.

You can’t go past the takumi craftsmanship. Photo / Lexus of Auckland City

The extra mile

Buy a Lexus electric vehicle, and you not only have a luxe, sustainable vehicle, but also one with a number of benefits. These include: a four-year unlimited kilometre warranty, a four-year unlimited kilometre full-maintenance service plan, a Lexus Plus AA Roadside assistance package, an eight-year or 160,000km high-voltage battery warranty, plus assistance with the sourcing and installation of charging infrastructure at your home or workplace.

