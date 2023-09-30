The Listener’s Fast Five: See how the ’Power Players’ stack up

The Listener asks Party Leaders their political heroes and how they cope with campaign trail pressure. Photo / Jane Ussher

We know about their tax manifestos, their views on health and education as well as their stance on immigration and our shaky economy. We’re crystal clear on the fact that Prime Minister Chris Hipkins loves a sausage roll and his number one rival, Christopher Luxon, is a fan of Onetangi Beach.

We know the minors like to rile each other up thanks to policy friction and personality ‘differences’ with the odd high-five thrown in.

With just a couple of weeks to go until the country decides its future fate, we know our party leaders can be both friend and foe, and they’ve said as much as they’re going to at this point about who they will and won’t work with when it comes to forming a government.

What we also know is that they’re all desperate to win, to be the ones calling the shots come October 15 and they’ll do whatever they must to make that happen.

It’s the same for voters – while many have already made up their minds and change looks likely, there are also large pockets of people who will wait until the final minute in the voting booth to choose a box for their precious tick.

Sometimes it’s the big things that count, sometimes it is the tiniest nod of relatability that sticks in someone’s head and makes that difference in the end.

With that in mind, we play the Fast Five with the ‘Power Players’. From global crisis to afternoon pick-me-ups and political influences, see how they match up.

Chris Hipkins. Photo / Jane Ussher

Chris Hipkins, current Prime Minister and Labour party leader

What’s the single biggest issue facing humanity today?

Inequality, which will be made much worse by climate change.

How do you cope with the pressure of the campaign trail?

Keep a sense of perspective. I try and get some time to reflect each day, preferably with a walk or other exercise, but if that’s not possible even just sitting quietly to think for a while.

What are your 3am thoughts?

The weight of responsibility that comes with being PM often keeps me awake at night. It’s never one thing, it’s always lots of things!

What’s your 3pm pick-me-up to keep you going in the moment?

Coke Zero, plus something with pastry.

Who is your political hero? Why?

Barack Obama and Michael Joseph Savage. Both were leaders of their time. Transformational, caring and utterly determined.

Brooke Olivia van Velden and David Seymour. Photo / Jane Ussher

David Seymour, Act party leader

What’s the single biggest issue facing humanity today?

It’s trust and social cohesion. Governments try to do too much, become self-entangled and lose the people’s trust. Disillusioned people turn to alternative facts and demagogues, who further erode trust and cohesion. Humanity needs governments that deliver on those things only government can do, building trust along the way. Then, our other problems are soluble.

How do you cope with the pressure of the campaign trail?

I just keep going.

What are your 3am thoughts?

It’s a long time since I’ve been up that late, now I just sleep.

What’s your 3pm pick-me-up to keep you going in the moment?

Red Bull all the way.

Who is your political hero? Why?

Margaret Thatcher, for leading on principle and implementing enduring, quality reforms.

Brooke Van Velden, Act party deputy leader

What’s the single biggest issue facing humanity today?

Democracy around the world is under threat and our ability to see other perspectives has been diminishing as a result of increasing political polarisation.

How do you cope with the pressure of the campaign trail?

I have enjoyed taking time to play tennis to make sure I get some fresh air and exercise, but in reality there’s never enough time to keep up with a routine.

What are your 3am thoughts?

Argh, why am I awake?

What’s your 3pm pick-me-up to keep you going in the moment?

Earl Grey tea with a splash of milk, and a toffee pop.

Who is your political hero? Why?

My grandad, for teaching me that there are no limits to what women can do.

Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Jane Ussher

Rawiri Waititi, Te Pāti Māori co-leader

What’s the single biggest issue facing humanity today?

Poverty. In all its forms. Economic poverty, poverty of the spirit and poverty of the mind. Politicians discuss how to tackle economic poverty, but sometimes it’s focusing on the latter two that might actually have the biggest effect on addressing the former.

How do you cope with the pressure of the campaign trail?

It’s really important for me to get home to reground, spend time with my babies and most importantly whakawātea (to clear, cleanse). You carry a lot as a Māori politician so it’s important to disconnect from this space to re-energise and go again.

What are your 3am thoughts?

I’m an early riser, often awake hours before sunrise, adorning in the recital of karakia. So if I’m awake at 3am it’s probably a good sign to get going with the morning karakia.

What’s your 3pm pick-me-up to keep you going in the moment?

My 3pm pick-me-up is usually five minutes to sit back, pick up the gat and strum along to a waiata or two. That often does the trick for me, or in the most extreme, an extra hot short black.

Who is your political hero? Why?

The nannies and pāpas that raised me on the marae. They adorned me in my culture, my reo, tikanga and identity. Without them, I too would be on a journey of reconnection, reclamation that many of our whānau are on today.

Debbie Rawaka-Packer, Te Pāti Māori co-leader

What’s the single biggest issue facing humanity today?

The cost of living is a big issue which I often refer to as a poverty crisis, because I feel like the situation is much bigger than it’s made out to be. People are really struggling! Whānau are needing transformational policy and changes to address this and give them relief in this space asap!

How do you cope with the pressure of the campaign trail?

I definitely try and keep a regular exercise routine and eat well – protein shakes are my go-to when on the run! I love to upcycle and opshop and if I get a decent break I love surfing. I love to be home and grounding myself around my whānau/community, cleaning and organising my spaces.

What are your 3am thoughts?

I often have that burning thought in the back of my mind… am I doing right/enough by my people? I think that’s normal and if I stopped having that thought I probably shouldn’t be doing this.

What’s your 3pm pick-me-up to keep you going in the moment?

Probably coffee.

Who is your political hero? Why?

I would say of current politicians – Rawiri [Waititi]. He has been so instrumental to the revival of our Te Pāti Māori movement and it’s been just us for the past three years. He is wise beyond his years and a really good man. He also comes with an awesome whānau and team around him.

Marama Davidson. Photo / Jane Ussher

Marama Davidson, Green Party co-leader

What’s the single biggest issue facing humanity today?

Inequality and climate change.

How do you cope with the pressure of the campaign trail?

Gilmore girls. Trying to take sleep wherever possible. Trying to make sure I have quality time with my husband, kids and dog. There’s not a lot of exercise happening at the moment other than door knocking!

What are your 3am thoughts?

Tomorrow is going to be torture because I should be asleep.

What’s your 3pm pick-me-up to keep you going in the moment?

Lollies, donuts, chai latte.

Who is your political hero? Why?

Pacific youth climate warriors. Sometimes highlighting individuals can forget the collective work, and young people organising are constantly inspiring me.

Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis. Photo / Jane Ussher

Christopher Luxon, National party leader

What’s the single biggest issue facing humanity today?

The cost of living. New Zealanders up and down the country are really struggling. That’s why National has a plan to rebuild the economy, reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and deliver better public services for all New Zealanders.

How do you cope with the pressure of the campaign trail?

I am really enjoying the campaign. I get energised by meeting people so that keeps me going. In saying that, I have made a concerted effort to try and eat healthier and I am trying to get to bed a little earlier.

What are your 3am thoughts?

I worry about the state of our education system because I know how important a good education is in setting our children up for life.

What’s your 3pm pick-me-up to keep you going in the moment?

Pepsi Max and V Energy Refresh Citrus Lemonade.

Who is your political hero? Why?

British politician William Wilberforce because he led the way in abolishing slavery.

Nicola Willis, National party deputy leader

What’s the single biggest issue facing humanity today?

Ensuring our children can look forward to a world of greater opportunities and choices than we had. In a time when so much seems to be going backwards, the challenge for us as political leaders is to drive change and show that better things are possible.

How do you cope with the pressure of the campaign trail?

The daily Wordle has become a calming ritual in my life and we now have a family WhatsApp where we competitively share our stats. There’s also cuddles with our kids, a morning Berocca and the odd walk in the bush – with absolutely no music or podcasts, just silence, the birds and a bit of perspective amidst the drama of the campaign.

What are your 3am thoughts?

Pangs of anxiety about either one of my children, depending on the ups and downs they are facing at any time. There’s that saying that “you’re only ever as happy as your least-happy child”, and that rings true for me. The reverse is also true, if sleep is evasive, it’s memories of family joy that bring me peace.

What’s your 3pm pick-me-up to keep you going in the moment?

Long blacks. Constantly. A health hazard I’ll have to rectify post-election.

Who is your political hero? Why?

Kate Sheppard. It strikes me that elected politicians take a disproportionate share of the glory for political change. Kate led the suffrage movement, she was incessant, principled and ultimately successful in driving change. Kate’s words still ring true for me: “We are tired of having a ‘sphere’ doled out to us, and of being told that anything outside that sphere is ‘unwomanly’.” She fought for us and that urge for progress lives on.