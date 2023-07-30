Advertisement

Michele Hewitson: Kiri Allan’s demise draw predictable reactions

By Michele Hewitson
6 mins to read
Kiri Allan quit as a minister and won’t stand in the next election. Photo / Getty Images

Paddy Gower, TV3′s former political editor and now roving chief oversharer was recently interviewed by the former leader of the opposition Simon Bridges for his Generally Famous podcast. In this interview, Gower spoke about his

