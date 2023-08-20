Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics
Updated

Michele Hewitson: Dear politicians, not all publicity is good publicity

By Michele Hewitson
6 mins to read
Sam Uffindell's attempt to drum up publicity has certainly got him publicity. Of the very wrong sort. Photo / National Party

Sam Uffindell's attempt to drum up publicity has certainly got him publicity. Of the very wrong sort. Photo / National Party

A strange man was spotted in a Tauranga supermarket last week, smiling and waving at babies and old ladies. He got a terrible fright at a $20 price tag on a block of cheddar and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener