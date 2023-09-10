Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Michele Hewitson: Attack ads are the political equivalent of unguided missiles

Michele Hewitson
By
6 mins to read
Bring on the debates. Photos / Getty Images

Bring on the debates. Photos / Getty Images

Consider the past two years. We’ve had Covid and floods and $7 cabbages. Haven’t we had enough fear? Now we have “attack politics”, courtesy of the Council of Trade Unions. There, looming on billboards and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener