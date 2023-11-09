Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: Voters almost always punish minor parties in MMP governments – so how did the Green Party escape this fate?

By Danyl McLauchlan
5 mins to read
Green success: Many of the Green Party's new MPs have been cultivated and promoted by ‎Chlöe Swarbrick who will almost certainly take over as co-leader when James Shaw retires from parliament. Photo / Getty Images

Green success: Many of the Green Party's new MPs have been cultivated and promoted by ‎Chlöe Swarbrick who will almost certainly take over as co-leader when James Shaw retires from parliament. Photo / Getty Images

The Green Party was already feeling pleased with itself: on election night they won three electorates and an additional list MP. Then, when the official results came out earlier this month, the special votes awarded

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener