Danyl McLauchlan: How strategic conservatives have made NZ First a political force

Danyl McLauchlan
NZ First leader Winston Peters and potential successor Shane Jones: Time will tell if the party survives when Peters retires. Photo / NZME

After each general election, a group of political scientists conduct a survey of the views, values and voting behaviour of a large sample of voters. It’s known as the New Zealand Election Survey, or NZES.

