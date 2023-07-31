Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: Labour’s new party list shows who’s valuable (and who isn’t)

Danyl McLauchlan
By
5 mins to read
New Zealand Transport Minister Michael Wood has dropped from 23 to 45 in Labour's new party list. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Transport Minister Michael Wood has dropped from 23 to 45 in Labour's new party list. Photo / Getty Images

This is an online exclusive story.

Analysis: Labour released its ranked party list on Monday. For most of us, the election is simply when we vote in October, and we may or may not pay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener