Danyl McLauchlan: How likely is the National Party to oust Luxon?

Danyl McLauchlan
If National did replace Christopher Luxon as PM, could Finance Minister Nicola Willis or Transport Minister Chris Bishop replace him? Photos / Getty Images

Opinion by Danyl McLauchlan
One of Christopher Luxon’s favourite books is called Team of Rivals. It’s by the American historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, and it tells the story of Abraham Lincoln’s struggle to win the Republican Party nomination in 1860 and, having done so, his decision to appoint his adversaries in that contest to

