Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Danyl McLauchlan: A new world (dis) order

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters, pictured at the United Nations, now faces a diplomatic crisis. Photo / Getty Images

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters, pictured at the United Nations, now faces a diplomatic crisis. Photo / Getty Images

Danyl McLauchlan
Opinion by Danyl McLauchlan
Danyl McLauchlan is a politics writer, feature writer and book reviewer for the NZ Listener
Learn more

In Donald Trump’s inaugural address, he declared the US “will once again consider itself a growing nation – one that increases our wealth, expands our territory … and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons”. Greenland, the Panama Canal, Canada and a depopulated Gaza have all been identified as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener