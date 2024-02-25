Advertisement
Danyl McLauchlan: Where’s the political courage to mete out tough love to the wealthy?

Danyl McLauchlan
By
6 mins to read
Christopher Luxon's solutions to persistent challenges range from vague to non-existent. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Luxon's solutions to persistent challenges range from vague to non-existent. Photo / Getty Images

The new prime minister has a complicated relationship with the nation he governs. Like most leaders, Christopher Luxon finds that the country that voted him into power happens to be the best in the world:

