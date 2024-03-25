Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Want to make your money grow? Investing ethically is the smart money choice

By Barry Coates
4 mins to read
Smart investing means opportunities to invest in positive outcomes for for the climate, people and environment. Photo / Getty Images

Smart investing means opportunities to invest in positive outcomes for for the climate, people and environment. Photo / Getty Images

As the saying goes, money makes the world go around. By making good money choices, we can make a better world. Two years ago, when Vladimir Putin brutally invaded Ukraine, Kiwis mobilised as part of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener