Listener

This Australian milestone is worth celebrating

Bernard Lagan
By
Australian correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Medical check-up for a newly ­arrived refugee in Australia, 1949. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Bernard Lagan
New Zealander Bernard Lagan is the Australian correspondent for the Times, London
Australia has been home for more than 30 years. My journey here from New Zealand has its genesis half a century ago in a jagged inner-Melbourne enclave of crumbling terrace houses, jammed with students and struggle-street immigrants.

Just out of my teens, I’d flown from Wellington to join a mate

