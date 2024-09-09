Advertisement
The mantra of community pantry movement: Take what you need, give what you can

By Judith Yeatman
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Most people probably aren’t even aware that, in towns all over NZ, we have community pantries/pātaka kai. Photo / Getty Images

I have got myself involved in something that has become a permanent and passionate part of my life. For several years, I’ve participated in NZ’s community pantry movement. Most people probably aren’t even aware that,

