Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

The Good Life: Growing up in Palmerston North, I’d argue boredom is good for you

By Greg Dixon
4 mins to read
Thinking back, the only truly exciting thing that ever happened to me in Palmerston North was knocking over our letterbox when I was getting a driving lesson. Photo / Greg Dixon

Thinking back, the only truly exciting thing that ever happened to me in Palmerston North was knocking over our letterbox when I was getting a driving lesson. Photo / Greg Dixon

The Spanish have two words for boring. One is feminine, aburrida; the other masculine, aburrido. In these gender fluid times, only a mad person would take the chance of saying which one the individual members

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener