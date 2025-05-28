Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Russell Brown: When war memorials and record fairs collide

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Grand designs: The Mt Albert War Memorial Hall, built in 1961, with an eye on the future. Photo / Supplied

Grand designs: The Mt Albert War Memorial Hall, built in 1961, with an eye on the future. Photo / Supplied

Russell Brown
Opinion by Russell Brown
Russell Brown is a freelance journalist based in Auckland
Learn more

Ours is a land strewn with remembrance. Memorials to successive wars, hundreds of them, stand in our cities and our smallest rural towns. But for some time, as Jock Phillips has noted in Te Ara Encyclopedia of New Zealand, “there were few functional memorials”. Especially in the wake of World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener