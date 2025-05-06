Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Whare into the future: The émigré architect who championed Māori housing

7 mins to read

An advocate of culturally appropriate housing, Gerhard Rosenberg was decades ahead of his time.

Like any office or institution, the University of Auckland’s faculty buildings have store rooms requiring a periodic sort-sift-clean out. One recent tidy-up in the School of Architecture and Planning fortuitously unearthed a box of papers that the facilities manager doing the sifting thought to pass on to architecture professor Deidre Brown.

“They sat on my desk for a while before I looked at them, I’m

