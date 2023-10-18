Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Russell Brown: Climate change denial is coping with the unthinkable

Russell Brown
By
4 mins to read
A local resident walks in a flooded road after the Storm Elias in central Greece in September. Photo / Getty Images

A local resident walks in a flooded road after the Storm Elias in central Greece in September. Photo / Getty Images

The two Frenchmen who came to look at our roof expressed an enthusiastic sympathy. The concrete tiles that sheltered us – and had protected the occupants of our former state house for nearly 75 years

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener