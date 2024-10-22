Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Record sales and rental woes: Australia shows the dual faces of its property market

By Bernard Lagan
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Crumbling Elaine, a 160-year-old harbourside pile, sold last month for A$130m. (Photo / Getty Images)

Crumbling Elaine, a 160-year-old harbourside pile, sold last month for A$130m. (Photo / Getty Images)

Opinion: Scott Farquhar, a tech billionaire, smashed Australia’s real estate records when he paid A$73 million for Elaine, the crumbling 160-year-old mansion on Sydney Harbour, long the fortress of the Fairfax publishing family.

He never moved in, leaving the seven-bedroom, Victorian nod to grandeur empty for nearly seven years –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener