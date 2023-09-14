Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Rāniera Procter: If te reo Māori is lost here, it is lost to the world

By Rāniera Procter
6 mins to read
"We must support families to create te reo Māori-safe homes." Photo / Getty Images

"We must support families to create te reo Māori-safe homes." Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: Oh, the Māori language, you that sparks life on your week, a week where you are flocked to by the multitude. Many a proverb will be spoken in your name, and likewise you will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener