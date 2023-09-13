Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Marty Pilott: Why we should celebrate the inclusion of Māori in English dictionaries

By Marty Pilott
7 mins to read
Kororāreka depicted by Conrad Martens before it was renamed Russell in the 1840s. Photo / Supplied

Kororāreka depicted by Conrad Martens before it was renamed Russell in the 1840s. Photo / Supplied

Opinion: The addition of some te reo Māori words to the Oxford English ­Dictionary caused a stir earlier this year, with charges of assimilation – and worse. Such concern is understandable, given the history of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener