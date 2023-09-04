Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Phil Taylor: Alan Hall case shows flaws in justice system remains unaddressed

Phil Taylor
By
7 mins to read
From left, investigator Tim McKinnel and brothers Alan and Geoff Hall. Photo / Simon Young

From left, investigator Tim McKinnel and brothers Alan and Geoff Hall. Photo / Simon Young

Today, it’s a no-brainer that Alan Hall was wrongfully convicted of the 1985 murder of Arthur Easton and of wounding his son Brendan. Why it took so long and whether we will pause

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener