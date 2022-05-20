Advertisement

Alan Hall was jailed for murder: Was it a mistake?

By Phil Taylor
11 mins to read
Alan Hall has always insisted he is innocent, claiming that evidence was manipulated to fit him up and information helpful to him was hidden. Photo / Simon Young

The Crown finally accepts that the 1986 murder conviction of Alan Hall was “a substantial miscarriage of justice”. Phil Taylor, who first wrote about the case in 2011, asks why it has taken so long.

