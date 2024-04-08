Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion
Updated

Opinion: Why NZ is in the right to combat the Houthis

By David Harvey
3 mins to read
Yemen's Houthi fighters' takeover the Galaxy Leader Cargo in the Red Sea coast off Hudaydah. Photo / Getty Images

Yemen's Houthi fighters' takeover the Galaxy Leader Cargo in the Red Sea coast off Hudaydah. Photo / Getty Images

On November 19, 2023, a helicopter operated by the Houthi-controlled Yemeni navy hovered over the vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader, passing through the Red Sea. Masked and armed men rappelled down to the deck, raised Yemeni

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener