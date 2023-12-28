Advertisement
Opinion

Megan Blakie: How my New Year’s Day picnic turned into a rubbish clean-up

By Megan Blakie
4 mins to read
Not so pristine: Wharariki Bay, where Megan Blakie picked up a sackful of plastic rubbish. Photo / Megan Blakie

It’s New Year’s Day. An arbitrary day in many respects, because numerous dates in numerous cultures designate the beginning of another Earth orbit around the Sun. Yet there’s something inspiring about January 1. The day

