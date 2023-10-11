Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: The dire consequences of climate change have become fertile ground for fiction writers

By Octavia Cade
4 mins to read
Emergency Weather by Tim Jones and Pink Slime by Fernanda Trías, translated by Heather Cleary. Photo / Supplied

Emergency Weather by Tim Jones and Pink Slime by Fernanda Trías, translated by Heather Cleary. Photo / Supplied

“If each generation grapples with its own apocalypse, mine is facing the terror of climate change,” says Fernanda Trías, in an author’s note for the Uruguayan’s award-winning novel Pink Slime. That terror comes with inequality

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener