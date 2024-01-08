Advertisement
Jane Clifton: In praise of our bland and beige political leaders

By Jane Clifton
4 mins to read
Jane Clifton: "New Zealand’s main political party leaders rate as considerably less interesting than the other novices." Photo / Getty Images

The world’s leaders, knowingly or accidentally, greased the wheels of various handcarts to hell during 2023, but at least some new blood arrived at the top table.

It’s not political or provocative, but rather a

