Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

‘I loved her’: Charlotte Grimshaw on the death of her mother

By Charlotte Grimshaw
4 mins to read
Charlotte Grimshaw with her mother, Kay. Photo / Marti Friedlander

Charlotte Grimshaw with her mother, Kay. Photo / Marti Friedlander

Opinion: She was ill this year, and I thought of myself as on call. We lived five minutes apart by car. There were spells in hospital, a pain crisis where I sat by her waiting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener