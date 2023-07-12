Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Charlotte Grimshaw: Extreme anti-abortion political beliefs have left US women suffering

By Charlotte Grimshaw
4 mins to read
Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade against the will of the majority, allowing states to impose abortion bans, we’ve been witnessing the suffering of American women. Photo / Getty Images

Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade against the will of the majority, allowing states to impose abortion bans, we’ve been witnessing the suffering of American women. Photo / Getty Images

Charlotte Grimshaw is an Auckland author and critic.

OPINION: In a chapter of Inside Story titled “Politics and the Bedroom”, Martin Amis is in Blackpool with fellow writer Christopher Hitchens. It is 1978, and they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener