Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: I’ve found the good news in our flat economy - don’t miss out

By Duncan Garner
5 mins to read
First home buyers appear to be doing better so, let's hope it lasts. Photo / Getty Images

First home buyers appear to be doing better so, let's hope it lasts. Photo / Getty Images

If nothing else, I want this column to end up in front of one of New Zealand’s most unlucky and most overlooked or ignored groups: our first home buyers. I want them to feel a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener